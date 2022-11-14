Crawley: Knifeman threatened Co-op staff during robbery
A man carrying a knife threatened staff at a Co-op store before he fled with two bottles of alcohol.
The knifeman entered the shop in Ifield Drive, Crawley, West Sussex, at about 20:20 GMT on Sunday, Sussex Police said.
Armed units were deployed but officers were unable to trace him despite an extensive search of the area.
The suspect is white, of medium build, with blond hair. He wore a grey hooded jumper, blue mask and jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sussex Police on 101.
