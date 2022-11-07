Brighton: Two children injured in car chase crash
Two children have been injured, one seriously, when a car crashed into a wall which then fell on them.
The car, a black BMW, crashed in Plaistow Close, Brighton, at about 18:30 GMT on Friday, before fleeing.
It is thought to have been involved in a chase with another BMW before the crash, Sussex Police said.
A 51-year-old Brighton man is being held on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.
An 11-year-old boy was taken to hospital with a serious leg injury, while a 15-year-old boy suffered minor injuries.
Police would like to speak to anyone who saw two black BMWs in a chase, or anybody running from the area in the aftermath.
