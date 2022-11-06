Haywards Heath fire: Crews from three counties sent to care home blaze
Firefighters from three counties were called to a large blaze in a former care home on Saturday.
Crews from West and East Sussex and Surrey sent a total of 10 appliances to the fire near Haywards Heath, West Sussex, after the alarm was raised at about 19:00 GMT.
Police and ambulance crews were also called, but no casualties have been reported.
Firefighters were still at the scene on Sunday.
