Lewes bonfire night: Thousands attend event
- Published
Thousands of people are attending bonfire night in Lewes, despite wet weather, road closures and transportation issues.
The East Sussex town is famous for its lively 5 November celebration.
Bonfire societies have started processions through the town with drummers, fireworks and burning crosses.
One society included a tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Effigies this year include Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak and Vladimir Putin.
Despite rail disruption and significant road closures, large numbers are expected this year as the event falls on a Saturday.
High numbers and significant amounts of fireworks present a "unique challenge" with ensuring public safety, according to East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.
Authorities previously urged visitors not to travel to the event due to overcrowding concerns.
Last year, up to 30,000 people attended the event, which had a Covid theme. Effigies of Dominic Cummings, former Health Secretary Matt Hancock and a masked Guy Fawkes went up in flames.
Celebrations are organised by seven bonfire societies, many of which date back to the 19th Century.
Each society produces an effigy, also known as a tableau, which typically reflect current affairs. Societies often keep their effigies a surprise until the day.
Past effigies have included Boris Johnson, Katie Hopkins and Jeremy Clarkson.
