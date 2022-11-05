Lewes bonfire night: Town prepares for annual celebration
- Published
Lewes is getting ready for its annual bonfire celebration.
Thousands are expected to descend on the East Sussex town, which is famous for its lively 5 November celebrations, despite wet weather, road closures and transportation issues.
The event includes fireworks, burning crosses, torch-lit processions and the burning of effigies.
Authorities have urged visitors not to travel to Lewes this year due to overcrowding concerns.
Last year, up to 30,000 people attended celebrations, which had a Covid theme. Effigies of Dominic Cummings, former Health Secretary Matt Hancock and a masked Guy Fawkes went up in flames.
Despite rail disruption and significant road closures, more people are expected to attend this year as the event falls on a Saturday.
High numbers and significant amounts of fireworks present a "unique challenge" with ensuring public safety, according to East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.
Celebrations are organised by seven bonfire societies, many of which date back to the 19th Century.
Each society produces an effigy, also known as a tableau, which typically reflect current affairs. Societies often keep their effigies a surprise until the day.
Past effigies have included Boris Johnson, Katie Hopkins and Jeremy Clarkson.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.