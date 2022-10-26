East Preston: Woman, 81, dies after being hit by motorbike

The woman was struck by a motorbike at the junction of Copse View and Worthing Road

An elderly woman has died after being hit by a motorbike.

The 81-year-old was crossing Worthing Road in East Preston, West Sussex, at about 15:35 BST on Tuesday when she was struck by a red Yamaha motorbike, which was travelling west.

She was airlifted to the Royal Sussex County Hospital but died from her injuries.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

