Eastbourne's Airbourne airshow to return in 2023
Eastbourne's Airbourne airshow will go ahead next year after doubts were raised about its future.
The display returned to the seaside town in August for the first time in three years after an absence caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Eastbourne Borough Council previously said it might not run the event again if it didn't raise enough funds.
But the 2022 show - which cost about £425,500 - made about £10,000, which will go towards next year's budget.
Organisers said this summer's show attracted one of the biggest crowds in its 28-year history, thanks in part to the draw of the Red Arrows.
Local business leaders said the airshow was an important economic driver for the resort town and vital to sustain its long-term tourism industry.
Mark Cotman, of the Eastbourne Hospitality Association, said it boosted overnight stays and spending in restaurants, attractions and shops.
Next year's airshow will take place from 17 to 20 August on a "cost neutral basis", with sponsorship, donations and commercial operations covering outgoings.
Eastbourne Borough Council's tourism councillor Margaret Bannister said the authority will be putting in measures to cut the event's carbon footprint.
