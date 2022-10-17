Robertsbridge: Man arrested after woman, 48, dies in crash
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving after a woman died in a crash in East Sussex.
A red Ducati motorcycle and a black Mercedes collided at about 12:15 BST on Sunday on the A21 at John's Cross, near Robertsbridge, Sussex Police said.
The motorcycle rider - a 48-year-old Kent woman - died at the scene. The occupants of the car were uninjured.
The car driver - a 63-year-old man from Robertsbridge - was arrested and released under investigation.
