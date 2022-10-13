Brighton nightclub spiking inquiry: Five men arrested
- Published
Five men have been arrested on suspicion of drink spiking after a woman became unwell at a nightclub.
The 19-year-old woman was taken to hospital from the nightclub in West Street, Brighton, in the early hours of 2 October.
A 26-year-old from man Worthing and three men from Hampshire - two aged 35 and one aged 27 - were arrested on suspicion of administering poison with intent to injure.
They were released on conditional bail.
After further inquiries, a fifth man, aged 37 and from Hampshire, was arrested on the same charge.
He has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.
Det Sgt Sharon Rintoul said: "The speed at which we were able to make these arrests is not only testament to the swift work of bar staff and our officers, but a further reminder of the importance of promptly reporting potential spiking incidents.
"If you believe you or somebody you know may have been a victim of spiking, please report it immediately to bar staff, a police officer or call 999, so evidence can be gathered as quickly as possible."
