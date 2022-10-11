Hythe: Milk carton DNA lands bungling burglar in jail
- Published
A man has been jailed after his DNA was found on a milk carton he left behind at the scene of the crime.
Jake Finn, 22, of Dymchurch Road, Hythe, in Kent, was accused of breaking into Cafe Royale in Castle Street, Hastings, on 7 September.
Appearing at Brighton Magistrates Court, he admitted burglary and was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison.
Sussex Police said the DNA its officers found "proved vital" in securing the conviction.
The break-in took place during the early hours of 7 September.
A door was damaged during the forced entry and the till and tip box stolen. Finn made off with about £300 cash.
When officers viewed the cafe CCTV, they saw a man entering the cafe with a carton of milk, putting it down while trying to remove the till and then leaving it behind at the scene.
Once the DNA match was found, Finn was arrested and charged with burglary.
He was also charged with two counts of theft after stealing alcohol from a supermarket in Peasmarsh on 10 September.
He pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced on Saturday to 26 weeks in prison for the burglary, plus one week for each shoplifting offence, to run concurrently.
Insp Aidan Cornwall, of the Hastings Neighbourhood Policing team, said: "The DNA our investigators found proved vital in identifying a suspect and securing a conviction at court."