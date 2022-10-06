Michael McDonagh: Family make appeal after funeral
- Published
The family of a man who died at a holiday park have made a renewed appeal for information after his funeral took place.
Michael McDonagh, 53, died at the Parkdean resort in Camber Sands in August after an altercation involving a group of people.
His family have been critical of the park's response after his death.
A spokesperson for the resort said it is actively supporting the police investigation.
Mr McDonagh, from London, was on holiday at the Lydd Road site with his wife and three of his children.
Stephanie McDonagh said after her father's funeral in Mill Hill in London on Wednesday: "Dad was loved by everyone, what happened to him shouldn't have happened.
"He was there with his family and he should have had a nice time, and he should have come home and he didn't.
"If people know any information, I hope they come forward so we can get justice."
Police said they were trying to trace a man described as short and thin, who is believed to have recorded the incident.
Ms McDonagh has been critical of the resort, saying: "We've had no contact with the holiday park. We weren't happy with their conduct.
"They never offered any condolences for my mother and my younger children who were staying at the park at the time with my dad.
"I just think their conduct has been really heartless."
In a statement, the Camber Sands holiday park spokesperson said: "We understand the McDonagh family's grief at this very difficult time.
"Our park team is actively supporting the police and is doing everything they can to assist with their inquiries. As this is a live police investigation we cannot comment further."
Following the death, Sussex Police offered "assurances" to the local community, describing the attack as an "isolated incident".
Seven people arrested on suspicion of murder have been released on bail.
Sussex Police previously said the investigation was "complex and fast moving".