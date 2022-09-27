Lewes crash: Family tributes to motorcyclist Greg Moss
- Published
The family of a biker who died in a crash involving a lorry said he brought "sunshine and laughter" into their lives.
Greg Moss, 35, from Newhaven, died on the A27 near Lewes last Tuesday when the Suzuki motorcycle he was riding crashed with a Scania HGV.
The crash happened between the Beddingham and Southerham roundabouts.
His family said in a statement that he was "the best son, brother and partner that anyone could ever wish for".
"He brought so much sunshine and laughter to his family and to his many friends," they added.
"We couldn't be prouder of him and his loss has left a huge hole in our lives that will never be filled."
Mr Moss was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 54-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving has since been released, with no further police action.
Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses and CCTV or dashcam footage.