Ovingdean cliffs: Man arrested after boy 'fell from height'
- Published
A 52-year-old man has been arrested after a child "fell from height" in Ovingdean, Sussex Police have said.
The seriously-injured 10-year-old was airlifted to a London hospital and said to be critically ill on Saturday.
Details of the incident have not been released, but police were seen guarding the area under the cliff at Ovingdean after the fall at about 17:00 BST.
Police said the Oxfordshire man was arrested on suspicion of allowing a child to come to serious physical harm.
Police said the boy had been visiting Brighton and Hove at the time.
Officers said the child's condition was now serious but stable.
The man has been bailed until October while inquiries continue, a spokesman for the force said.
