Ovingdean fall leaves boy, 10, critically injured
A 10-year-old boy is critically ill after police said he "fell from a height" on the East Sussex coast.
Sussex Police said the boy, who was visiting the area, fell at Ovingdean at about 17:00 BST on Saturday.
He was found to have suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to St George's Hospital, in south London, where he remains.
Officers said the boy and his family were receiving support and inquiries were continuing.
No further details about the boy's fall have been released.
Ovingdean roundabout was closed while the boy was bought to safety and reopened just before 22:00 BST.
