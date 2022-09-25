Ovingdean fall leaves boy, 10, critically injured

The cliff at OvingdeanEddie Mitchell
Ovingdean is a small village to the east of Brighton on the East Sussex coast

A 10-year-old boy is critically ill after police said he "fell from a height" on the East Sussex coast.

Sussex Police said the boy, who was visiting the area, fell at Ovingdean at about 17:00 BST on Saturday.

He was found to have suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to St George's Hospital, in south London, where he remains.

Officers said the boy and his family were receiving support and inquiries were continuing.

Police were seen guarding the area under the cliff at Ovingdean on Saturday but no further details about the boy's fall have been released.

Ovingdean roundabout was closed while the boy was bought to safety and reopened just before 22:00 BST.

Eddie Mitchell
Police were guarding the area under the cliff at Ovingdean on Saturday
Eddie Mitchell
Police cars could be seen at the top of the cliff at Ovingdean on Saturday

