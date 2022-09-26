Storrington glider crash: Pilot dies after crashing in field

The aircraft crashed near Hurston Lane in Storrington on Saturday

A pilot has died after his glider crashed in a field in Sussex.

The aircraft crashed near Hurston Lane in Storrington shortly before 11:00 BST on Saturday.

The pilot, who was the sole occupant of the glider, died at the scene, Sussex Police said. A coroner has been informed.

Emergency services, including the Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance, attended the scene of the crash. Police officers remain at the scene.

