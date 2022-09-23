People in south east 'at breaking point' over rent rises
Hundreds of thousands of renters are facing price hikes, and a charity has warned people are "at breaking point".
Research from homeless charity Shelter shows 215,000 private renters in the South East were hit with a rent hike last month. Some by as much as £300.
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced a cut to stamp duty earlier to help economic growth.
With the rising cost of living, Shelter has warned more drastic action is needed to avoid a homelessness crisis.
According to the charity's report into the region, nearly 40% of private renters - about 170,000 people - are spending more than half their household income on rent.
It also shows 330,000 renters are either behind or constantly struggling to pay their rent, a figure which has increased by 28% since April.
Andrew Mundy, 38, lives in a one-bedroom flat near Brighton.
The engineer had a monthly rent increase of £155, making it unaffordable and forcing him to move.
Currently he is already sleeping on the sofa at weekends when his children stay, as they occupy his bedroom, while his partner sleeps on a camp bed.
"Having to move and knowing that our rent could so easily spiral again beyond our means has left my partner in a constant state of anxiety. I just want my family to have some stability and security," he said.
Keith Brooker, of Michael Brooker Estate Agents, said demand for rentals was "through the roof", and prices were being pushed higher.
"We put a property on and we're getting 12 emails and phones calls in the first hour.
"We're seeing three generations living together because they can't afford to move out, they can't afford to buy, and they can't afford to rent.
"Those towards the end of their lives often can't afford the bills of running their homes anymore."
Mr Kwarteng announced the point at which house buyers will pay stamp duty has doubled to £250,000.
But Shelter is calling for further action.
Ruth Ehrlich, from the charity, said: "Renters are at breaking point, our emergency helpline is receiving 1,000 calls a day and many of those people are terrified about what the cost of living crisis is going to do to their already precarious housing situations.
"Unless the government acts and recognises there is a serious problem, we are going to see a massive rise in homelessness this winter."
