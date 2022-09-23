Brook House: Rwanda asylum arrangements criticised by watchdog
- Published
Arrangements to put detainees from an immigration removal centre on flights to Rwanda have been criticised by a government watchdog.
The Inspector of Prisons visited Brook House near Gatwick in the spring, when the Home Office was attempting to send detainees to the African country.
A report said detainees were not given enough information, and had inadequate access to lawyers.
The Home Office has been approached for comment.
Charlie Taylor, chief inspector of prisons, said: "Detainees told they were to be removed found it difficult to access their legal rights and had been given inadequate information.
"There was no interpreter at the Home Office-led briefing for detainees, meaning many did not understand what they were being told."
Mr Taylor also said staff were not given enough information, meaning they were "unable to reassure the men or answer their queries".
The inspection at the facility took place between 30 May and 16 June. An attempt to fly seven asylum seekers to Rwanda was halted by legal action on 15 June.
At the time of the inspection 68 detainees at Brook House had been told they were being considered for removal, with 19 served with removal directions for a flight.
The report also highlighted what it said was a failure to establish the detainees' sexual orientation, "despite the Home Office guidance on Rwanda describing reports of human rights violations against LGBT individuals".
Mr Taylor said the general standards of care at Brook House were "reasonably good".
The report said detainees lived in a "clean and decent environment suitable for immigration detainees".
However, it said many of the inmates were anxious because of delays in case progression and limited information provided by Home Office officials.
An inquiry into mistreatment at the centre is being held following investigations triggered by the BBC's Panorama programme in 2017. The inquiry has not concluded.