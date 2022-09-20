Ansty crash: Family ‘devastated by senseless death’ of teenager
The family of a teenager killed in a crash have paid tribute to a "vibrant young man who had his whole life ahead of him".
Charlie Chandler, 18, from Burgess Hill, was involved in a collision near the village of Ansty, near Haywards Heath, West Sussex.
The crash happened on Cuckfield Road at 21:45 BST on 30 August.
Police said Mr Chandler was riding a Honda motorcycle when he collided with a silver Volkswagen.
He was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton but died from his injuries on 4 September.
The driver of the Volkswagen, a 63-year-old man from Hassocks, is helping police with their inquiries.
'Kind, caring and intelligent'
In a statement, his family said: "The loss of Charlie has left an immeasurable gap in our lives.
"He was kind, caring, funny and intelligent.
Mr Chandler attended Brighton, Hove & Sussex Sixth Form College.
"He had just gained three A-levels at BHASVIC and was about to start a year out working before going to university.
"His family and friends are devastated by the senseless death of such a vibrant young man, who had his whole life ahead of him".