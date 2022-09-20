Ansty crash: Family ‘devastated by senseless death’ of teenager

Charlie ChandlerSussex Police
Tributes have been paid to Charlie Chandler who died in a crash near Haywards Heath

The family of a teenager killed in a crash have paid tribute to a "vibrant young man who had his whole life ahead of him".

Charlie Chandler, 18, from Burgess Hill, was involved in a collision near the village of Ansty, near Haywards Heath, West Sussex.

The crash happened on Cuckfield Road at 21:45 BST on 30 August.

Police said Mr Chandler was riding a Honda motorcycle when he collided with a silver Volkswagen.

He was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton but died from his injuries on 4 September.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a 63-year-old man from Hassocks, is helping police with their inquiries.

'Kind, caring and intelligent'

In a statement, his family said: "The loss of Charlie has left an immeasurable gap in our lives.

"He was kind, caring, funny and intelligent.

Mr Chandler attended Brighton, Hove & Sussex Sixth Form College.

"He had just gained three A-levels at BHASVIC and was about to start a year out working before going to university.

"His family and friends are devastated by the senseless death of such a vibrant young man, who had his whole life ahead of him".

