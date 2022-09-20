Joanna C capsizing: Fishermen deaths were accidental, inquest says
- Published
Two fisherman who died when their trawler capsized and life raft failed to inflate died accidentally, an inquest has concluded.
The body of 26-year-old Adam Harper was found by divers in the wreckage of Joanna C, which sunk off the coast of Newhaven in November 2020.
Robert Morley's body was recovered on a beach in Bexhill a month later.
The hearing heard the life raft not inflating had an "adverse effect" on the men's chances of survival.
Skipper Dave Bickerstaff was the only surviving crew member.
The 45ft scalloping vessel capsized after getting snagged on whelk pots, the inquest at Hastings Coroner's Court heard.
Marine Accident Investigations Branch inspector Joanna Dorman told the jury: "We don't know what would have happened had the life raft inflated. But we do know that it had an adverse effect on the chance of surviving."
Ms Dorman also said the vessel had been modified since its last stability analysis in 1997, and that the stability was below the level it should have been.
She described the vessel at the time of the accident as being "vulnerable" to capsizing.
When the vessel capsized, Mr Morley was thrown into the water, while Mr Harper was unable to escape the cabin.
A post-mortem concluded the cause of death for Mr Harper, who was from Devon, was drowning. A definitive cause of death for 38-year-old Mr Morley, from Pembrokeshire, was not identified.
In a letter read out in court, Mr Harper's family described him was a sociable man who was "generally happy". He had three children and had previously worked on the Joanna C.
The family of Mr Morley described him as "happy go-lucky and loveable", and said he was a family man.