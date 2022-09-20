Jamal Robinson: Former PCSO cleared of rape and sexual assault

Jamal Robinson
Mr Robinson, pictured arriving at Lewes Crown Court, will face a retrial

A former police community support officer has been found not guilty of raping a woman he met while on a night out clubbing with a friend.

Jamal Robinson, 29, of Ventnor Villas, Hove, denied assaulting the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, in December 2019.

He appeared at Lewes Crown Court to face a trial for rape and sexual assault of a woman.

He was found not guilty and discharged on Friday 16 September.

