Jamal Robinson: Former PCSO cleared of rape and sexual assault
- Published
A former police community support officer has been found not guilty of raping a woman he met while on a night out clubbing with a friend.
Jamal Robinson, 29, of Ventnor Villas, Hove, denied assaulting the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, in December 2019.
He appeared at Lewes Crown Court to face a trial for rape and sexual assault of a woman.
He was found not guilty and discharged on Friday 16 September.
