Littlehampton stabbing: Police appeal after two teens attacked
- Published
Police are appealing for witnesses after two teenagers were stabbed in Littlehampton.
The attack happened in Old Market Lane at about 22:00 BST on Sunday.
A group of four people are believed to be involved in the stabbing, which left a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man needing hospital treatment for "injuries", Sussex Police said.
Anyone with information is urged to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1355.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.