Storrington street death no longer being treated as suspicious
The death of a man in West Sussex is no longer being treated as suspicious, police have said.
The 49-year-old was found dead in High Street, Storrington, when police were called to reports of an unconscious person at 10:05 BST on Sunday.
Sussex Police said a post mortem examination had taken place, and the man did not die as a result of the actions of another person.
A 78-year-old man who was arrested has been released from police bail.
Det Ch Insp Andy Wolstenholme of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team said: "While the actual cause of death is still under investigation, we are able to reassure the community that no third party was involved in this sad death.
"I am thankful to the residents of Storrington for the respect they showed to the deceased man while the area was cordoned off by police."