Storrington death: Man, 78, released on conditional bail
- Published
A 78-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead has been released on conditional bail.
A 49-year-old man was found by police who were called to reports of an unconscious person in High Street, Storrington, at about 10:00 on Sunday.
Sussex Police said the men were known to each other and there was not thought to be any risk to the wider community.
Det Ch Insp Andy Wolstenholme, of Sussex Police, said: "We are keeping an open mind as to the cause of death".
He asked anyone driving in the vicinity of Old Mill Drive and the High Street between 08:30 and 09:30 BST to check their dashcam footage and send in anything which might help.
"At this stage we are keeping an open mind as to the cause of death with a post-mortem expected to take place later this week," he added.
The force said there would continue to be a heighted police presence in the area as detectives conducted their inquiries.