Murder arrest of 68-year-old man after Storrington death
- Published
A 68-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a man in a West Sussex town.
The 49-year-old was found dead in High Street, Storrington, when police were called to reports of an unconscious person at 10:05 BST.
The dead man has not yet been named but officers said his family were being supported and stated there was no threat to the wider public.
Sussex Police said the 68-year-old suspect is being held in custody.
A police tent has been put up at the junction of the High Street and Old Mill Drive and the area has been cordoned off.
A spokesman said: "A 68-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.
"This is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the wider community."
It is likely the road will stay closed for several hours, officers said.