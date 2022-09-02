Tributes after radio DJ Ambrose Harcourt dies
Radio personality Ambrose Harcourt has died after a long battle with illness.
The DJ, who lived in Worthing, West Sussex, was known to his listeners as "Mr Lurve".
He hosted radio shows for over five decades on the airwaves across Sussex and the south of England.
He died at St Barnabas Hospice in Worthing with his family by his side on Wednesday. Regency Radio, where he last worked, said he "left a hole that can never be filled".
Mr Harcourt, whose real surname was Obiajulu, came to the UK from Nigeria in 1964.
He started his DJ career in pubs and clubs in the east of London.
After presenting on hospital radio he joined Southern Sound in 1986 where he became a firm favourite.
The station, which later became Southern FM and then Heart FM, featured his shows Soul Direction, The Love Hour, Night-time Heart and Soul and the Love Zone.
'Wonderful human being'
Ambrose also broadcast on Juice FM, Arrow FM, Sovereign FM and more recently on Regency Radio, the Brighton-based station that he helped launch.
He also worked on BBC1, BBC2 and BBC Radio Five Live as a continuity announcer.
Jay Jackson, of Regency Radio, said: "The whole team are devastated by the sad news.
"He was a wonderful human being. He wanted only the best for everyone and would go out of his way to help up-and-coming presenters achieve their dream of being on the radio."
In a statement, Ambrose's family paid tribute to the "most loving, caring and inspirational person who always had time and a hello for everyone".