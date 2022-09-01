Shoreham air crash: Inquest 'will not reinvestigate disaster'
An inquest into the deaths of 11 people who were killed when a jet crashed at an airshow will not reinvestigate the cause of the disaster.
The aircraft crashed on the A27 during the 2015 Shoreham Airshow.
Coroner Penelope Schofield said her remit covers the causes of death, the planning of the event and safety measures that were taken.
It follows a High Court ruling that the coroner should rely on evidence from an earlier air accidents investigation.
At a pre-inquest review in Horsham on Thursday, Ms Schofield said: "The factual witness evidence investigated during the forthcoming inquest should only cover matters that fall outside of the Air Accidents Investigation Branch investigation.
"As the High Court stated, there is no public interest in reinvestigation.
"Rather the coroner should rely on the submissions of the body with the greatest expertise in that particular area."
The West Sussex coroner added that the remit of her investigation was "now defined as the cause of death of each of the deceased", along with "the planning, organisation, and preparation for the Shoreham Airshow and the aerobatic display in respect of consideration given and any steps taken regarding safeguarding members of the public outside the airshow, including bystanders and users of the A27".
The Hawker Hunter aircraft, flown by pilot Andrew Hill, crashed on the A27 dual carriageway in West Sussex on 22 August 2015.
In 2019, Mr Hill was cleared of gross negligence manslaughter following a trial at the Old Bailey.
Ms Schofield also said Mr Hill would not be called as a witness as he had already submitted evidence to the investigation.
Kirsten Heaven, a solicitor who represents several victims' families, said Sussex Police had only put forward two witnesses and claimed the force was attempting to "wriggle away" from giving evidence about a safety briefing held in the days before the show.
In response, the legal representative for Sussex Police said: "We're not trying to wriggle out of this, those involved were traumatised and for many of them it will be difficult to come to court - that needs to be kept in mind."
The full inquest is expected to begin on 7 November.