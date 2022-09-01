Ashdown Forest: Parking charges introduced at 'Winnie the Pooh' woods
Parking charges have been introduced in the Ashdown Forest.
The charges, which came into force on 1 September, cover 47 car parks over a 10 square mile radius.
Ashdown Forest Conservators said it had "increasing visitor numbers and decreasing levels of funding" and charges would be used to "improve facilities".
The conservators said the money raised was vital to maintain paths and tracks, and to clear up rubbish.
A spokesman said: "Having considered a wide range of alternatives, we believe parking payments will generate a proportion of the income we need to keep the forest safe and open for the public."
The charges range from £2 for an hour to £5 for all day, or £80 for an annual pass.
The forest is famous as being the inspiration for the Hundred Acre Wood, the setting of AA Milne's Winnie the Pooh books.
It is located in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.