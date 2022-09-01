Brighton: Man dies suddenly six weeks after serious assault
- Published
A man has died six weeks after he suffered a serious assault.
Anthony Barrigan, 44, suffered serious injuries requiring hospital treatment after being attacked in Windsor Street, Brighton, on 18 June.
He was discharged and moved to Birmingham to continue his recovery.
Sussex Police said Mr Barrigan died unexpectedly on 1 August, and they were trying to determine whether the injuries he suffered during the assault contributed to his death.
Two men, aged 30 and 50, were arrested after the assault on suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm and released under investigation.
They have since been re-arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and remain in custody.
Police said they want to speak to anyone who witnessed the assault and, in particular, two people who were thought to have been speaking with Mr Barrigan and a woman with him moments before the attack.