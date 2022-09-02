Sussex councils could use public buildings as winter 'warm banks'
By Ben Weisz
Political reporter, BBC Sussex
- Published
Councils in Sussex may use libraries, halls and public buildings as "warm banks" for people who can't afford to heat their homes.
Plans to offer electric blankets and hot meals to people have also been mooted.
The government says it has given councils an extra £3.7bn this year to provide targeted support.
Horsham District Council and West Sussex County Council said they were in the early stages of discussions about using community buildings to keep people warm.
A spokesman for East Sussex County Council said they were "aware of the idea of warm banks and will continue to look at ways in which we can support residents".
Brighton & Hove City Council said it was exploring warm banks alongside a range of policies, like "rolling out an insulation programme for warmer, healthier council houses".
Councillor Dr Rebecca Cooper, Labour leader of Worthing Borough Council, said that as well as warm banks, the council was also exploring how it could help keep people warm when the warm spaces closed for the night.
"We are looking at how to heat the person, and not the home," she said.
"We need to keep people alive. Very warm clothes, electric blankets, warm food - what is it we can provide?"
The Lib Dem leader of Lewes District Council, James MacCleary, said he hoped warm banks wouldn't become "an annual event".
But he feared they could become "something like food banks, we sadly have to consider part of normal life".
He warned more support from the government would be needed.
'Their vital role'
It's not clear what additional government support might be offered when the new Prime Minister takes office on 5 September.
A government spokesman said: "We know the pressures people are facing with rising costs, which is why we have continually taken action to help households by phasing in £37 billion worth of support.
"This year, we have also made available an additional £3.7 billion to councils in recognition of their vital role and to ensure they have the resources they need to maintain and improve their services."