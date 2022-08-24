Chichester father pleads guilty to killing two-year-old son
- Published
A man has admitted "forcefully" shaking his baby son, causing injuries which later led to his death, a court heard.
Matthew Banks, of Gilbert Road, Chichester, pleaded guilty to manslaughter at Winchester Crown Court.
When his son Leo was four weeks old, Banks shook him "vigorously" while he was looking after him one night in December 2017, the court heard.
Leo spent two years receiving specialist treatment for head injuries, but died at home in February 2020.
Banks, 34, said Leo had been crying hysterically and seemed stressed during a feed, leading him to become frustrated and tired.
In the morning Leo's mother woke up and realised he was unwell, and sought medical help.
Det Con Owen Watkins, said: "This is a heart-breaking case that has resulted in the tragic and untimely death of an innocent two-year-old boy.
"Matthew Banks was one of the people trusted to look after and care for Leo, but instead his actions caused injuries that Leo was sadly unable to recover from."
Banks will be sentenced on 21 October.