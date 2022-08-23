HMP Lewes progress 'disappointing', watchdog says
Prison inspectors say progress has been "disappointing" at a Sussex jail, with inmates having limited access to clean clothes and other "basic needs".
The 520 male prisoners at HMP Lewes had "no meaningful activities", HM Inspectorate of Prisons found.
Standards of cleanliness had also deteriorated, they reported.
Inspectors said pandemic restrictions had "hampered the ambitious governor in her work to improve the jail", but recovery was "too slow".
They said prisoners were locked up for 22 hours each day, with classrooms and workshops remaining empty.
Charlie Taylor, HM Chief Inspector of Prisons, said: "Prisoners were struggling to access some basic needs.
"For example, new arrivals to the jail were only given one set of clothes, which meant that they had no replacements when items were sent to be washed.
"They also frequently complained of difficulties with getting phone numbers added to their approved list."
He said: "I spoke to one young man, in prison for the first time, who said he had not been able to let anyone know where he was."
'Get basics right'
Inspectors also found oversight of those at risk of suicide or self harm was "poor", and prisoners did not feel cared for.
They also reported that violence at the prison was "still too high" and there was "limited understanding of the causes".
However, they found an improvement in offender management and resettlement services.
"Lewes is a difficult prison to staff and run with old buildings that are expensive to maintain, but there needs to be a greater focus on getting some of the basics right," Mr Taylor said.
A Prison Service spokesman said: "This report notes some significant improvements at HMP Lewes, including a reduction in assaults, however we know there is more to be done and we are addressing the concerns inspectors raised.
"We are recruiting more staff at HMP Lewes and have just boosted pay by a minimum of 4%."