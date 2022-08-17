Monkeypox: Starmer criticises Brighton vaccine rollout
- Published
The Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer, has said he is "very concerned" the rollout of the monkeypox vaccine has stalled in Brighton.
The city has seen the highest number of cases outside of London, but stocks of the jab ran out last week.
Speaking to BBC Radio Sussex, Sir Keir urged the government to "get a grip".
The government said those in Brighton who already had an appointment would still receive a jab, despite the current shortages.
The latest UK Health Security Agency figures show there have been 69 cases of monkeypox in Brighton to date, the highest number of cases outside of London.
The Labour leader said: "I completely understand why a number of people are very frustrated and angry by this.
"Some can't get their first vaccine, some can't get their second.
"But it's the same old story with this government which is seeing a problem on the horizon, failing to plan, putting their head in the sand and then inflicting misery on people when they needn't have done so."
Another 100,000 doses of the vaccine are due to arrive in the UK late next month, according to the Department of Health.
It is understood remaining stocks of the jab will be allocated to local sexual health services in the coming days, but that Brighton will not receive further vaccines until the end of September.
A government spokesperson declined to speak specifically on Sir Keir's comments.
He said: "The 50,000 or so vaccines administered by the NHS to date, to those among the highest risk of exposure, should have a significant impact on the transmission of the virus."