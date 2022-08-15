Charlotte Eades: £240k raised in memory of teen vlogger
- Published
A charity set up in memory of Brighton cancer vlogger Charlotte Eades has raised £240,000.
Charlotte's BAG raises funds for research into glioblastoma, the rare cancer that Charlotte was diagnosed with at the age of 16.
She died in 2016 when she was 19 years old.
Her mum, Alex Eades, who is trustee of the charity, said she set it up "to focus on something good and try and change things".
"I needed to give something back I suppose," she said.
"The last month before she went into a coma was absolutely terrible.
"She was suddenly in a wheelchair, she was on huge amounts of steroids.
"All I can remember her just vaguely trying to say was how sorry she was.
"It's something I don't want other people to go through."
Charlotte posted more than 100 videos to her YouTube channel, sharing the story of her illness and trying to reach out to others in a similar position.
Now all of the money raised in her memory goes towards glioblastoma research at Kings College, London, where she received much of her treatment.
Alex has been nominated for BBC Radio Sussex's Make a Difference Award, in appreciation of her efforts to make life better for others.