Gatwick: Campaign to rescue decaying Dart Herald airliner from field
- Published
A decaying plane lying in a field at Gatwick faces being scrapped unless funds can be raised to preserve it.
The Handley Page Dart Herald spent nearly a decade on display at Gatwick's South Terminal before being moved to a field at the airport's perimeter.
Expansion plans mean the land is now needed, and campaigners need £60,000 to dismantle and relocate the plane.
Of the four surviving complete Heralds, this is the only example not to have been restored, experts say.
The aircraft, one of only 50 built, has not flown since 1994, and was on display until 2003, before being moved to its current location.
Retired pilot Clive Grieveson was one of those who flew the Herald, and is fighting to save it from the scrap-heap.
He said: "It's part of our heritage. Once it's gone, it's gone.
"The fact you've actually been on that flight deck, you've handled those controls, you've steered that aircraft through the air, from take off to landing, it becomes part of you."
The UK Heritage Aviation Trust said it has raised half of the £60,000 needed to move the aircraft to Sellindge, near Ashford, Kent, where it plans to carry out restoration work.
"If we don't raise the money then there's a real risk that she will end up being scrapped and recycled, which would be a tragic shame," said the Trust's Duncan Halford.