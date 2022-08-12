UK heatwave: Ashdown Forest's warning over wildfires during drought
The trust responsible for the Ashdown Forest is warning people to be extra vigilant in the dry conditions.
Covering 10 sq miles (25 sq km), the forest is famed as the location for the Winnie the Pooh books by AA Milne.
But its landscape has browned and turned tinder-dry in recent weeks as an official drought has been declared.
Its streams have dried up and rangers are asking visitors to be extra careful, and take precautions to prevent wildfires and protect wildlife.
An amber extreme heat warning is in force and the Met Office also issued its highest alert for fire severity for over the weekend.
It warned there is an "exceptional" risk of blazes spreading.
Accidental wildfires in the Ashdown Forest are not uncommon and vast swathes were destroyed in spring 2019.
Ash Walmsley, the forest's countryside manager, said: "Normally the streams would be flowing with water this time of year.
"That they are not is an indication of how dry the forest is at the moment. Our wet heaths and bog systems are all drying up which is causing us huge problems.
"We're having to run water bowsers to our livestock which are doing the important job of conservation grazing."
The Ashdown Forest Trust asked people to help protect the forest and its wildlife by:
- Extinguishing cigarettes carefully
- Taking all litter home
- Not lighting barbecues, campfires or stoves
Picnic stoves only may be used in the car parks, but if people see others having a campfire or barbecue the trust has requested the duty ranger be informed.