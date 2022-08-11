Seaford: Sinkhole opens up in Crouch Lane
A sinkhole has opened up in a road in East Sussex.
The hole was discovered in Crouch Lane, Seaford, at 12.15 BST on Thursday.
East Sussex Highways said on Twitter it was aware and it was attending along with a water company.
Sussex Police said it was helping other agencies but officers were unsure when the road will reopen. East Sussex County Council has been approached for comment.
