RAF veteran Jack Hemmings has 101st birthday flight
- Published
A former RAF squadron leader has flown an aircraft as a surprise gift for his 101st birthday.
Jack Hemmings was an early pioneer of Mission Aviation Fellowship (MAF) - the world's largest humanitarian airline.
He was joined in the Robin DR400 aircraft by his son-in-law, retired BA captain Chris Watts.
The pair took off from Spilstead Farm Airfield for a circuit across Beachy Head, with Mr Hemmings taking control of the aircraft during the flight.
Mr Hemmings, from Horam, East Sussex, was also reunited with a beloved 1947 Miles Gemini aircraft on the day.
The plane is the same wooden model Mr Hemmings piloted in January 1948 from Croydon to Nairobi, commencing the first British aerial survey to assess humanitarian needs across central Africa.
The 10-month mission birthed MAF - which now operates in more than 25 low-income countries with a fleet of 120 light aircraft.
Mr Hemmings took to the skies in the Gemini last year for a memorial flight in memory of his late friend and MAF co-founder Stuart King.
Mr Hemmings said: "There were whispers yesterday about a surprise, but meeting folk from MAF and the BBC to see the Gemini and watch my flight in the Robin DR400 which I used to co-own was thoroughly enjoyable."
Ruth Whitaker, CEO of MAF-UK, said: "Witnessing Jack take control on board the aircraft today was such an inspiration, and remined me that it is thanks to the skill and passion of dedicated airmen and women like Jack that MAF has grown to become the global, lifesaving organisation it is today."