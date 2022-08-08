Camber Sands: Seventh murder arrest as holiday park victim named
- Published
A seventh person has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died at a holiday park in Camber Sands.
A 53-year-old man, now identified as Michael McDonagh, from London, died at the Parkdean Resort in Lydd Road in the early hours of Saturday.
Emergency services were called to the scene at about 22:50 BST on Friday following a group altercation.
Six people initially arrested on suspicion of murder have now been released on conditional bail.
The seventh person under arrest remains in police custody, Sussex Police said.
Det Ch Insp Emma Vickers said: "My condolences go out to Michael's family following Friday night's tragic events.
"A complex and fast-moving investigation is underway to establish precisely what happened and identify those responsible.
"I understand incidents such as these can have a profound impact on the wider community and I would like to offer my assurances that this was an isolated incident and we are working tirelessly to find out the full circumstances."
The force is appealing for witnesses.