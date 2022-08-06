Camber Sands: Six arrested after holiday park death
Six people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man at a holiday park.
Emergency services were called to the Parkdean Resort, in Lydd Road, Camber Sands, on Friday to reports of an altercation involving a group of people.
Sussex Police said a 58-year-old man had died in the early hours of Saturday following the incident.
The force said all six people arrested are being held in custody.
Det Supt Jon Hull said: "Our investigation is at a very early stage, but I would like to reassure the public that this appears to be an isolated incident with no wider risk of harm.
"Officers are now working to establish the full circumstances while the victim's next of kin are supported by specialist officers."
