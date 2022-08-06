Brighton Pride 2022: Festival celebrates 30th anniversary
One of the UK's biggest pride events is celebrating its 30th anniversary.
Brighton Pride is back on the streets of the south-coast city, after being cancelled for the last two years due to Covid.
A large parade is due set off from Hove Lawns before making its way through the streets of the city.
Global superstar Christina Aguilera is the headline act at a concert on Saturday evening, with Paloma Faith headlining on Sunday.
A Brighton Pride spokesperson said: "2022 will be a joyous commemoration of the brave trailblazers, campaigners and supporters who shaped the Pride movement in the city and helped us achieve the LGBT+ equality we all enjoy today."
The first Brighton Pride was held in 1973 but it did not return to the city again until 1991.
The event usually attracts crowds of about 250,000 people.
The weekend-long festival, which includes a community parade and village party generates about £20m for the city economy annually.
Previous headliners include Kylie Minogue and Britney Spears. Mariah Carey's appearance was twice curtailed due to Covid.
This year's event also marks the 50th anniversary of the first march in the city organised by the Sussex Gay Liberation Front (SGLF).
Peter Tatchell, gay rights activist, said of the anniversary: "Pride is both a celebration of LGBT+ lives and culture and the contribution we make to the community, but is also a protest about rights.
"I'm so pleased that Brighton Pride has a theme this year of love, protest and unity and you can see around the streets banners highlighting human rights abuses against our community."