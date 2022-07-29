Worker dies at Gatwick Airport Station construction site
A man has died on a construction site at Gatwick Airport Station, prompting a police inquiry.
British Transport Police (BTP) said officers were called to the site shortly after midnight last Friday after reports a worker had been injured.
A 35-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
BTP said it had launched an investigation into the death, alongside the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).
The man's employer, construction firm Kilnbridge, confirmed the death in a statement.
Dermot McDermott, CEO of Kilnbridge, said: "It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I can confirm that an incident occurred at our Gatwick Airport Station project site....which resulted in the tragic loss of one of our colleagues.
"Our thoughts and sympathies are with the family, loved ones, friends and colleagues at this extremely difficult time."
The company confirmed it was working with the BTP and HSE on their investigation and said it would be "inappropriate to comment further at this time".