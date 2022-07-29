ZSL London Zoo unveils monkey walkthrough attraction
ZSL London Zoo has unveiled a new exhibit in which members of the public will be able to view the antics of central African monkeys up-close.
Monkey Valley, a canal-side walkthrough area, will house 10 black and white colobus monkeys.
The group will have sunny and shady spots to lounge in, and 800m of rope to play with.
The exhibit is above the Primrose Hill skyline, at the height of six double-decker London buses.
The zoo said it was excited to introduce visitors to the "lush, mountainous forests of central Africa", which had taken seven years to reproduce.
Chief operating officer Kathryn England said: "New life has been breathed into the former Snowdon Aviary, a remarkable piece of the nation's architectural history.
"Colobus monkeys are nicknamed the 'high-flying monkeys', because of their impressive leaps - as they drop from branch to branch, with their arms outstretched, it's believed they use the long hair on their body and tails as makeshift parachutes.
"It's truly a sight to behold, and we can't wait to share this and more about these incredible primates with our visitors."
The walkthrough is due to open to the general public on 15 August.
