Burgess Hill: Armed police react to suspicious package reports
- Published
Armed police are in a West Sussex town after reports of a suspicious package.
Explosive disposal officers were called to The Brow in Burgess Hill at about 13:50 BST on Thursday.
Police have put in a 100m cordon and are asking members of the public to stay away from the area.
Some of the roads in the surrounding area are likely to be closed for some time and there is a heightened police presence in the area, a police spokesman said.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.