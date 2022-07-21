Shoreham: Fresh calls to lobby for permanent cycle lane

Cycle lanePA Media
The cycle lane was installed during lockdown in 2020, but removed in January 2021

The leader of Adur District Council has said a permanent cycle lane in Shoreham has "not been ruled out".

A cycle route along Upper Shoreham Road was brought in temporarily during the coronavirus lockdown in 2020.

During a council meeting Clive Andrews, of Shoreham-By-Cycle, asked the leader to lobby West Sussex County Council for it to be reinstated permanently.

Council leader Neil Parkin said it was "tricky" but some councillors were already "on it somewhat ferociously".

Google
The cycle lane was removed following negative feedback and low usage, according to the council

Speaking during the Joint Overview and Scrutiny Committee meeting, Mr Andrews said the county council was "failing to deliver the primary strategic routes" vital to Adur and Worthing Councils' local cycling and walking infrastructure plan.

He said the lack of a permanent route along the Upper Shoreham Road was "standing in the way of sustainable travel".

Mr Parkin said the Upper Shoreham Road route had not been ruled out, and cabinet members were working on it, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

He claimed West Sussex County Council's decision to do the pop-up cycle lane had "rather muddied the waters" and it was a "tricky situation".

"I know you're very keen for it to happen but there's lots of residents who live along there that aren't," he added.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics