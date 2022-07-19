UK Heatwave: South East sees highest ever UK temperature recorded
- Published
The highest temperature ever for the UK has been recorded in the South East, as the region swelters in the heatwave.
The provisional temperature of 39.1C (102.4F) in Charlwood, Surrey, beats the previous national record of 38.7C seen in Cambridge in July 2019.
The second highest temperature recorded across the UK overnight was in Kenley, Surrey, which was 25.8C.
It comes as parts of north Kent and Surrey face an extreme heat warning, which points to a risk to health.
Meanwhile, some residents in two Kent villages have no water or low pressure for the fourth day.
A bottled water station at Challock Village Hall has reopened for people in Challock and Molash, some of whom have been without water since Saturday.
South East Water said on Monday it had been working to refill the local network.
The water company also says residents in Bolney and Warninglid, near Haywards Heath, West Sussex, have seen water supplies return after "a power outage beyond our control" affected its ability to provide water to the area.
In Sussex, Ardingly Reservoir is increasing security patrols to stop the public cooling-off there.
South East Water said it has repeatedly given out warnings about the dangers of swimming in reservoirs after seeing a number of large gatherings at its reservoirs over the weekend.
Chris Lunn, head of health, safety and quality at the company, said: "Reservoirs may seem like a good place to swim or cool down but they can contain hidden dangers which are not always obvious from the bankside.
"Our advice is never to swim at any reservoir unless it is a part of an organised event where the risks are suitably low and first aiders are in place."
Rail travel is also continuing to be affected by the soaring temperatures.
Southern Rail urged passengers not to travel unless absolutely necessary.
In a statement on Twitter, the operator said it was running a "significantly reduced service" with some routes completely suspended.