Gatwick Airport: Burst pipe limits water supply during heatwave
- Published
A burst water main has left Gatwick Airport and houses in the local area with limited supplies.
A burst main in Shipley Bridge in Horley, Surrey, caused 100 properties to be without water and 1,200 further to have low pressure in Horley as well as Gatwick and Crawley, West Sussex.
Gatwick Airport said problems with supply had led to "lower water pressure than normal across the airport".
SES Water apologised and said it was "working hard to resolve this".
Issues were first raised just before 08:00 BST on Thursday but the supplier added that "teams are currently repairing the burst water main in Shipley Bridge and we expect supplies to be restored to normal soon."
As a result of the outage toilet facilities at the airport have been closed.
In a statement, Gatwick Airport said bottled water was being provided to passengers and staff as well as "other contingency measures".