Trains cancelled between Uckfield and Oxted after bridge crash

Bent railway tracksSouthern Rail
Southern Rail said "due to the extent of the damage" trains would not be able to run between Uckfield and Oxted

Railway tracks have been damaged after a lorry crashed into a railway bridge.

Network Rail said the incident happened near Ashurst, West Sussex, at about 14:00 BST on Tuesday.

As a result, trains on all lines between Uckfield and Oxted cannot run for the rest of the day, Southern Rail said.

It added that passengers would need to use alternative routes that could add between 30 to 40 minutes to their journeys.

Network Rail apologised for the disruption but said the problem "doesn't look like a quick fix".

In a tweet, Southern said that emergency services and specialist engineers visited the site to assess the damage and perform safety checks.

The rail operator advised that bus replacement services would be running between Oxted, Surrey, and Uckfield, East Sussex, on Tuesday evening.

Southern Rail
External damage to the bridge itself was also visible

