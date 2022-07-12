Trains cancelled between Uckfield and Oxted after bridge crash
- Published
Railway tracks have been damaged after a lorry crashed into a railway bridge.
Network Rail said the incident happened near Ashurst, West Sussex, at about 14:00 BST on Tuesday.
As a result, trains on all lines between Uckfield and Oxted cannot run for the rest of the day, Southern Rail said.
It added that passengers would need to use alternative routes that could add between 30 to 40 minutes to their journeys.
Network Rail apologised for the disruption but said the problem "doesn't look like a quick fix".
👷♀️👷♂️ Specialist technicians and the emergency services are on site.— Southern (@SouthernRailUK) July 12, 2022
🔍 Additional safety checks have been carried out.
⛔️ Unfortunately, due to the extent of the damage, all lines between Oxted and Uckfield will remain closed for the remainder of the day.
In a tweet, Southern said that emergency services and specialist engineers visited the site to assess the damage and perform safety checks.
The rail operator advised that bus replacement services would be running between Oxted, Surrey, and Uckfield, East Sussex, on Tuesday evening.