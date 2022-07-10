A23 closed near Bolney after crash between car and lorry

The A23 was closed following the collision between a car and a lorry

A serious crash between a car and a lorry has closed the A23 in West Sussex.

It happened near Bolney at 05:15 BST on Sunday, with the road closed in both directions from Junction 11 at Pease Pottage, as police, ambulance and firefighters attended the scene.

Sussex Police said the road is likely to be closed for a significant time on Sunday.

The force has not given details of any injuries.

