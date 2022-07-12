Worthing Borough Council to phase out Glyphosate-based pesticides
Harmful weed killers are to be phased out in public green spaces in Worthing.
The local council said it is replacing glyphosate-based pesticides with environmentally-friendly non-chemical products over the next 18 months.
There have been calls around the country for glyphosates to be banned, after they were linked to cancer.
The pesticides have also been blamed for the decline of pollinating insects and the ecosystems they support.
Vicki Wells, Worthing Borough Council's Cabinet member for the environment, said it could help the area's coastal tourism.
"While we aspire to Blue Flag status, we must sustainably maintain our coastal areas," she said.
"This means ending glyphosate use along the promenade because it can enter our coastal waters via the surface drainage system."
The move was welcomed by local environmental campaigners.
Emma Cameron, of Worthing Climate Action Network, said: "We and others have been campaigning for this for a while.
"Studies have found that glyphosate-based herbicides can interfere with organs and biochemical pathways in mammals."